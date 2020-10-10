Arunachal Pradesh coronavirus update: 279 new Covid-19 cases reported

At least 279 more people, including eight security personnel and two health care workers, have tested positive for COVID-19 in Arunachal Pradesh, pushing the tally to 11,760, a health department official said here on Saturday.

A 72-year-old man, who was diagnosed with the disease, died on way to the dedicated COVID-19 hospital in Chimpu, near here, on Thursday, taking the death toll in the northeastern state to 23, State Surveillance Officer (SSO) Dr Lobsang Jampa said.

The man from Ziro in Lower Subansiri district was suffering from diabetes, hypertension and chronic kidney disease, the official said.

Of the 279 fresh cases, 103 were reported from the Capital Complex region, Changlang (41), West Siang (34), Lohit (19), Tirap (17), Upper Subansiri (11) and East Siang (7), the SSO said.

Six cases each were also recorded in Pakke Kessang and Tawang, four each in Lower Dibang Valley, Papumpare, Upper Siang and Lower Subansiri, three each from Namsai, Dibang Valley, Siang, Longding and West Kameng, two from Kurung Kumey and one each from Lower Siang and Kra Daadi districts respectively, he said.

Barring 45, all the new patients are asymptomatic and shifted to COVID Care Centers, Dr Jampa said.

Two Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) jawans, four state police constables, one India Reserve Battalion (IRBn) and one Assam Rifles jawan are among the new patients, the SSO said.

At least 36 undertrial prisoners -- 22 from Changlang and 14 from Lohit -- two health care workers from Tawang and four personnel of Border Roads Organisation (BRO) from Lower Subansiri, have also contracted the disease, he said.

Altogether 198 people have been cured of the disease on Friday, taking the total number of recoveries to 8,877, Dr Jampa said.

Arunachal currently has 2,860 active COVID-19 cases, while the recovery rate stands at 75.48 per cent.

The Capital Complex region -- comprising Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli and Banderdewa areas -- has the highest number of active cases at 1,275, Dr Jampa said.

As many as 2,71,035 samples have been tested for COVID-19 in the state so far, including 2,858 on Friday, he added.

