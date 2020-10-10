Arunachal Pradesh coronavirus update: 279 new Covid-19 cases reported

-
ALSO READ
Covid-19: China has 2 more cases and Saudi Arabia considers budget cuts
Oxford University hoping to get the Covid-19 vaccine ready by September
Our health systems vulnerable to pandemics: G20 countries on Covid-19
Collect nasal samples for Covid test before moving bodies to mortuary: ICMR
Union group of ministers meeting over Covid-19 underway at Health Ministry
-
At least 279 more people, including eight security personnel and two health care workers, have tested positive for COVID-19 in Arunachal Pradesh, pushing the tally to 11,760, a health department official said here on Saturday.
A 72-year-old man, who was diagnosed with the disease, died on way to the dedicated COVID-19 hospital in Chimpu, near here, on Thursday, taking the coronavirus death toll in the northeastern state to 23, State Surveillance Officer (SSO) Dr Lobsang Jampa said.
The man from Ziro in Lower Subansiri district was suffering from diabetes, hypertension and chronic kidney disease, the official said.
Of the 279 fresh cases, 103 were reported from the Capital Complex region, Changlang (41), West Siang (34), Lohit (19), Tirap (17), Upper Subansiri (11) and East Siang (7), the SSO said.
Six cases each were also recorded in Pakke Kessang and Tawang, four each in Lower Dibang Valley, Papumpare, Upper Siang and Lower Subansiri, three each from Namsai, Dibang Valley, Siang, Longding and West Kameng, two from Kurung Kumey and one each from Lower Siang and Kra Daadi districts respectively, he said.
Barring 45, all the new patients are asymptomatic and shifted to COVID Care Centers, Dr Jampa said.
Two Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) jawans, four state police constables, one India Reserve Battalion (IRBn) and one Assam Rifles jawan are among the new patients, the SSO said.
At least 36 undertrial prisoners -- 22 from Changlang and 14 from Lohit -- two health care workers from Tawang and four personnel of Border Roads Organisation (BRO) from Lower Subansiri, have also contracted the disease, he said.
Altogether 198 people have been cured of the disease on Friday, taking the total number of recoveries to 8,877, Dr Jampa said.
Arunachal currently has 2,860 active COVID-19 cases, while the recovery rate stands at 75.48 per cent.
The Capital Complex region -- comprising Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli and Banderdewa areas -- has the highest number of active cases at 1,275, Dr Jampa said.
As many as 2,71,035 samples have been tested for COVID-19 in the state so far, including 2,858 on Friday, he added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU