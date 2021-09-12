Covid-19 updates: Modi says economy recovery strong, UP records 14 cases
Coronavirus live updates: Uttar Pradesh says it has vaccinated 48 per cent of its population; hundreds in Istanbul protest against the government's inoculation campaign.
A medical worker administers on September 11, 2021 a Covid-19 vaccine dose in Dhari village near the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district. (PTI Photo)
Coronavirus live updates: Covid-19 affected the country but economic recovery was faster than the damage, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday.
Uttar Pradesh said on Saturday it had recorded 14 new cases of Covid-19 in 24 hours and no death, attributing vaccinations for the pandemic slowing down. About 48 per cent population of India’s largest state is vaccinated.
A person opting for India-made Covaxin after recovering from Covid-19 must take two doses of the vaccine to be fully vaccinated, the health ministry said.
World coronavirus updates: China’s National Health Commission sent a special team to a city in eastern Fujian province after Covid-19 cases were reported, Bloomberg reported.
Hundreds of people gathered in Istanbul to protest against the government’s vaccination campaign and other measures to contain the coronavirus pandemic, including the requirement to wear facemasks in all public areas.
Soccer’s international governing body cleared players from Brazil, Chile, Mexico and Paraguay to turn out for their Premier League clubs this weekend.
