Covid-19 vaccination coverage was initially low due to hesitancy: Govt

-
ALSO READ
Health Ministry approves Covid vaccination of dependents, veterans: Army
India readies for mega Covid vaccine rollout; phase 1 targets 300 million
Covid-19 crisis: India may mobilise pharmacists to administer vaccine
States required to pre-register Covid vaccination Centres on Co-WIN2.0
Coronavirus vaccine update: Mexico gets 1st doses of Chinese vaccine COVAX
-
At the start of the COVID-19 vaccination drive, fewer beneficiaries than planned attended inoculation sessions due to transient technical issues in the Co-WIN portal, vaccine hesitancy etc, which have progressively been addressed, Rajya Sabha was informed on Monday.
The rate of vaccination coverage has subsequently increased, Minister of State for Health Ashwini Choubey said in a written reply.
"More than 50 lakh healthcare workers and frontline workers have been vaccinated in 21 days in India, which is the fastest rate in the world," Choubey said.
A total of 93.6 lakh healthcare workers and 77.9 lakh frontline workers have been registered as on January 31.
A total of 37.58 lakh workers were vaccinated till January 31, he said.
"Initially the coverage was low. At the start of COVID-19 vaccination drive, fewer than planned beneficiaries attended vaccination sessions due to transient technical issues in Co-WIN portal, vaccine hesitancy etc., which have progressively been addressed," he said.
A communication campaign was carried out to raise awareness about the COVID-19 vaccines and address misinformation.
The communication strategy aims to disseminate factual information about the vaccine and the vaccination process. This is being done through multimedia platforms and the MoHFW website, Choubey said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU