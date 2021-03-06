Health Ministry approves Covid vaccination of dependents, veterans: Army

-
ALSO READ
Over 1.23 cr healthcare, frontline workers vaccinated against Covid: Govt
Prakash Javadekar gets his first jab of Covid-19 vaccine in Pune
India fastest to vaccinate 4 million against Covid-19: Health ministry
Over 1 crore Covid-19 vaccine doses administered in India: Govt
Japan approves its first vaccine, inoculations to start within days
-
The Union Health Ministry has approved administration of COVID-19 vaccine to dependents of armed forces personnel as well as veterans in service hospitals, the Indian Army said on Saturday.
"The process is likely to commence next week after completion of registration of armed forces medical facilities on Co-WIN Platform. Guidelines for the same will be issued in a few days," the Army said on Twitter.
The government had announced last month that everyone above 60 years of age and those over 45 years with comorbidities will be able to get COVID-19 vaccine from March 1 for free at government facilities and for a charge at many private hospitals.
Citizens can register and book an appointment for vaccination, anytime and anywhere, using the Co-WIN 2.0 portal or through other IT applications such as Aarogya Setu.
"Approval of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare for vaccination of veterans and dependents of the armed forces personnel in service hospitals has been received," the Indian Army tweeted.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU