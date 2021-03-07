Covid-19 vaccination drive in Bengaluru to intensify from next week

-
ALSO READ
PM Narendra Modi to launch Covid-19 vaccination drive on January 16
Krishna district officials conduct dry run of Covid vaccination programme
Govt plans dry run for Covid vaccine administration in 4 states next week
Set to ship 8 million coronavirus vaccine doses on Monday, US govt says
Google begins showing authorised Covid-19 vaccine locations on Search
-
Bengaluru civic body commissioner N Manjunath Parasad on Saturday directed health officers to ramp up Covid vaccine drive as well as increase the testing also and keep a check on rise in the Covid-19 cases.
Addressing virtual meetings with health officers here, Prasad said that the government has already issued a circular in this regard to increase vaccination drive in all Primary Health Centres as well as in private hospitals too.
He added that the new vaccination drive being launched on March 8 and it happens to be International Women's Day, the civic body will have to take steps to set-up pink booths to exclusively administer vaccination to women.
"According to the new mandate, each PHC will have to inoculate 50 to 100 persons a day while in taluka centres it will be no less than 200 inoculation a day. Health department will have to work on this line to meet the new requirement," he said.
The commissioner also added that the health department will have to intensify surveillance of influenza like illness (ILI) and severe acute respiratory infections (SARI). "We are at present conducting 38,000 test per day, we must not lose focus on these illnesses to bring down the numbers," he said.
Meanwhile the Bengaluru civic body administrator Gaurav Gupta said that the civic body would take suitable measures to expedite vaccination and drive everyone in a phased manner.
Participating in the ward committee, Gupta said that to vaccinate everyone and in a phased manner the number of people getting vaccinated are being increased.
"Vaccination drive will intensify from next week onwards. Vaccine will be available in all primary health care centres, referral hospitals and private hospitals, he informed. Everyone would get the vaccine," he assured.
--IANS
nbh/rt
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU