Covid-19 vaccine: AstraZeneca to develop Imperial's new RNA technology

Under the deal, VaxEquity, a start-up founded by Imperial vaccinologist Robin Shattock, could receive up to $195 million if certain milestones are met, in addition to royalties on approved drugs and equity investment from

on Thursday struck a deal with the firm behind Imperial College London's experimental Covid-19 to develop and sell drugs based on its self-amplifying RNA technology platform in other disease areas.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)