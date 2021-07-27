Covid-19 vaccine for children likely in August: Health minister Mandaviya

-
ALSO READ
Zydus Cadila Q4 net up 73% to Rs 679 cr, total income up a marginal 3%
Zydus Cadila's Q3 net up 41% to Rs 527 cr on strong India biz growth
Zydus Cadila to sell India animal health business for Rs 2,921 crore
Covaxin showed 81% interim efficacy: Bharat Biotech on Phase 3 results
Shortage of key chemical hits Bharat Biotech's Covaxin ramp-up plans
-
The government has indicated that Covid-19 vaccines for children are likely to be available next month. Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya made the statement during the BJP Parliamentary Party meeting on Tuesday, according to reports. The health ministry, in response to a query, said clinical trials were on and a decision will be taken based on expert opinion. “If the data is robust, experts will decide whether the vaccines can be given to children,” Lav Agarwal, joint secretary, health ministry, said. Two vaccine makers — Bharat Biotech, maker of Covaxin, and Zydus Cadila — are developing these vaccines. Ahmedabad-based pharma major Cadila Healthcare (Zydus Cadila) is awaiting approval from the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) for its vaccine, ZyCoV-D. It has sought approval for its use in children above 12 years, and has already submitted safety and tolerability data from the Phase 2 clinical trials. The firm has generated data on 1,000 adolescents (between 12 and 18 years) from its Phase 3 trials, too. This data will be submitted to the regulator soon. The company plans to soon start clinical trials on children aged five and above for its plasmid DNA technology-based Covid-19 vaccine, its Managing Director, Sharvil Patel, told Business Standard last week. So far, no vaccine in the world has been approved for children below 12 years. India’s Bharat Biotech is now in the middle of conducting clinical trials on children above two years for its candidate, Covaxin. The DCGI and its expert committee are reviewing data submitted by Zydus for its Phase 3 clinical trial, comprising 28,000 people. ZyCoV-D has shown 66.6 per cent efficacy in an interim analysis of the candidate’s Phase 3 trials, and can be stored at 25 degrees Celsius for three months. It is a three-dose vaccine given on day zero, day 28, and day 56. Zydus has also submitted immunogenicity data from a two-dose regimen (using 3 mg doses) trial to the DCGI, which shows “equivalent immunogenicity” with that of the three-dose regimen. The government also said that many states are taking decisions to open schools but all protocols have to be followed to ensure the safety of children and staff. “Schools have been closed for a long time and society is concerned about learning loss.
It is a tight-rope walk,” said V K Paul, member (health), Niti Aayog.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU