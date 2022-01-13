Pune records 8,342 new Covid-19 cases, 3 deaths; active tally at 38,001

Pune district on Wednesday recorded 8,342 new COVID-19 cases, taking its overall tally to 12,09,781, while the death toll increased by three to touch 19,274, an official said.

The western Maharashtra district's case positivity rate stood at over 21 per cent, he said. The rate indicates the percentage of people who test positive for the virus of those overall who have been tested. Of the total cases, 4,857 were reported in Pune city, 2,065 in adjoining Pimpri-Chinchwad industrial township and 1,420 infections in rural and cantonment areas, he said. The active tally stands at 38,001, of which 1,752 patients are in hospitals, the official added.

