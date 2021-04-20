Covid: Complete lockdown in Maharashtra? CM may announce tomorrow

-
The Maharashtra cabinet favours a "strict lockdown" and Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray is likely to make an announcement in this regard on Wednesday, a senior minister said here.
Public Works Minister Eknath Shinde and Health Minister Rajesh Tope also informed that the cabinet decided to cancel std 10th exam of the state board.
Maharashtra has been reporting over 50,000 coronavirus cases every day in the last two weeks but people are flouting the existing restrictions on movement and gatherings, the ministers said after a cabinet meeting on Tuesday.
"All the cabinet ministers expressed views in favour of a strict lockdown to minimise the spread of COVID-19. Ministers come from all corners of the state, so it also indicates that the entire state needs this measure," Tope said.
"Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray could make an official announcement about more stringent measures tomorrow," Tope added.
The cabinet also decided that std 10th exam of the state board be cancelled, he said.
