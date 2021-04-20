JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » Coronavirus » News

Kejriwal asks Centre's help as some hospitals left with few hours of oxygen
Business Standard

Covid: Complete lockdown in Maharashtra? CM may announce tomorrow

The Maharashtra cabinet favours a "strict lockdown": minister

Topics
Coronavirus Vaccine | Coronavirus | Coronavirus Tests

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus wears a deserted look as Maharashtra Government announced weekend lockdown due to surge in COVID-19 cases in Mumbai, Saturday, April 10, 2021.
File photo: Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus wears a deserted look in Mumbai, Saturday, April 10, 2021.

The Maharashtra cabinet favours a "strict lockdown" and Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray is likely to make an announcement in this regard on Wednesday, a senior minister said here.

Public Works Minister Eknath Shinde and Health Minister Rajesh Tope also informed that the cabinet decided to cancel std 10th exam of the state board.

Maharashtra has been reporting over 50,000 coronavirus cases every day in the last two weeks but people are flouting the existing restrictions on movement and gatherings, the ministers said after a cabinet meeting on Tuesday.

"All the cabinet ministers expressed views in favour of a strict lockdown to minimise the spread of COVID-19. Ministers come from all corners of the state, so it also indicates that the entire state needs this measure," Tope said.

"Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray could make an official announcement about more stringent measures tomorrow," Tope added.

The cabinet also decided that std 10th exam of the state board be cancelled, he said.

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Tue, April 20 2021. 19:16 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU