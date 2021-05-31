Covid curbs extended till June 9 in Chandigarh; some relaxations allowed

The Chandigarh administration on Monday extended the coronavirus-induced restrictions till the morning of June 9, but allowed more relaxations such as reopening of barbers and salons.

It also extended the shop opening time by an hour. All shops will now be allowed to open from 9 am till 4 pm, from earlier till 3 pm.

"After detailed discussions, it was decided to continue the existing restrictions until 6 AM on 09/06/2021 (Wednesday), according to an official release.

The decision was taken in a COVID-19 review meeting chaired by Chandigarh Administrator and Punjab Governor V P Singh Badnore here.

All sports facilities will be opened for sportspersons who can utilise the infrastructure by strictly following Covid protocol, according to the release.

However, swimming pools and gyms will continue to remain closed.

The administration also allowed reopening of barbers and salons in the city. Spa and massage centres will continue to remain closed.

Night curfew in the city is in place from 6 pm till 5 am on weekdays. The weekend curfew starts at 6 pm on Friday and continues till 5 am on Monday.

The city has been witnessing a decline in the number of fresh COVID-19 infections for several days.

In the review meeting, the administrator expressed concern over the plight of the children who lost their parents to COVID-19.

He directed that the school fees of all such children be waived and if any child needs accommodation in the administration's welfare home, it will be provided free of cost.

He also directed the Social Welfare Secretary to prepare a comprehensive scheme in consultation with the sub-committee of the Administrator's Advisory Council so that the affected could be fully rehabilitated.

