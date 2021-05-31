Bharat Biotech to ramp up production of Covaxin to 100-120 mn doses by July

-
ALSO READ
French coronavirus vaccine rollout slowed by focus on elderly, red tape
Ahead of Covid-19 vaccine rollout, second mock drill across India on Jan 8
UK begins AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine rollout with dialysis patient
Acceleration in vaccine rollout achieved with help of private sector: Govt
Oil prices fall 2% as inventories rise and vaccine rollout stalls
-
With ramping up of production capacities, nearly 25 crore 'Made in India' vaccines are expected to be available by August, a senior official has said and noted that it will go a long way in meeting the target of vaccinating one crore people daily against COVID-19.
There has been shortage of vaccines after it was decided to open up vaccination to all those above 18 years.
"Yesterday, SII in a letter mentioned that they will be manufacturing 10-12 crore of vaccine doses, which is almost 50 per cent ramping up (of their capacity) by June-end. Similarly, Covaxin is also going to increase its production and by July-end they will also produce between 10-12 crore doses (per month)," said Dr N K Arora, Chairman of COVID-19 working group under National Technical Advisory Group on Immunization (NTAGI).
Pune-based SII (Serum Institute of India) manufactures Covishield vaccine against COVID-19 while Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech manufactures Covaxin.
"By August we will have 20-25 crore vaccine doses per month, another 5-6 crore doses from other manufacturing units or if we get international vaccine doses. The objective is to vaccinate one crore people every day," Dr Arora said.
He said India may start in few weeks testing the feasibility of a regimen "that mixes two different doses of COVID vaccines to see if it helps boost the immune response to virus". The researchers in such a study would see the effects of giving a different vaccine in the second dose.
At present, the country has availability of 7-7.5 crore doses of Covishield and Covaxin per month.
India's daily COVID-19 cases continue to decline and 1,52,734 new infections were recorded in the last 24 hours, the lowest in 46 days.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU