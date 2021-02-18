Covid: Delhi logs 130 fresh cases, 2 more deaths; positivity rate 0.22%

-
With 130 fresh cases, Delhi's COVID-19 tally climbed to 6,37,445 on Thursday, even as the positivity rate stood at 0.22 per cent, according to authorities.
Two fatalities were registered on Thursday, taking the death toll due to the viral disease to 10,896 in the city, according to the latest health bulletin issued by the Delhi government.
No death due to COVID-19 was recorded in the national capital on Wednesday, the third time the single-day fatality count was nil in February, while 134 cases were registered.
On February 9, no fatality from COVID-19 was registered in Delhi, the first time this month and after a gap of nearly nine months.
No COVID-19 death was recorded on Saturday as well, the second time in February when the single-day fatality count was nil.
The city recorded 94 fresh COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, the lowest in over nine months, when the positivity rate slipped to 0.17 per cent.
Delhi had recorded 96 coronavirus cases on January 27, the lowest in over nine months then, and the first time that the daily count was below the 100-mark in that month.
The fatality count was two on February 2, 5 and 7.
The 130 fresh cases of the coronavirus infection came out of the 60,441 tests conducted the previous day, according to the bulletin.
The tally of active cases dropped to 1,053 on Thursday from 1,078 the previous day, the bulletin said.
The total number of tests conducted the previous day included 38,956 RT-PCR tests and 21,485 rapid antigen tests, it added.
