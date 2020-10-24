Delhi coronavirus update: Capital reports 4,116 new cases, 36 deaths

-
ALSO READ
Covid-19 crisis: Delhi reports record 427 new cases, total count at 4,549
Covid-19: China has 2 more cases and Saudi Arabia considers budget cuts
Coronavirus outbreak: India cases at 26,496; Delhi tally climbs to 2,625
Oxford University hoping to get the Covid-19 vaccine ready by September
Delhi coronavirus update: Capital reports 2,737 Covid-19 cases, 19 deaths
-
Delhi reported 4,116 new COVID-19 cases and 36 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the Delhi government's data on Saturday.
The COVID tally reached 3,52,520 cases, including 3,19,828 recoveries/discharges/migrations and 6225 deaths. The active cases in the national capital stand at 26,467.
15,229 RT-PCR/CBNAAT/TrueNat tests and 40,232 rapid antigen tests were conducted today.
With 53,370 new COVID-19 infections, India's total cases surged to 78,14,682 on Saturday while with 650 new deaths the death toll stands at 1,17,956, as per the Union Health Ministry.
The total active cases are 6,80,680 after a decrease of 14,829 in the last 24 hours while the total cured cases are 70,16,046 with 67,549 new discharges in the last 24 hours.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU