Weekend lockdown in Maharashtra's Amravati district to curb Covid cases

In view of the rising COVID-19 cases, the district administration on Thursday announced a weekend lockdown in Amravati, from 8 pm on Saturday to 7 am on Monday, a period during which markets and other establishments will remain shut.
However, essential services will remain unaffected, it said.
Collector Shailesh Naval said on weekdays, all establishments, including hotels and restaurants, would stay open only till 8 pm (from earlier 10 pm).
"In view of a spurt in COVID-19 cases, I have decided to impose a weekend lockdown in the district. To avoid any stricter lockdown in the future, I appeal to people to follow COVID-19 appropriate behaviour," Naval said.
He said during the weekend lockdown all markets and other establishments will remain shut.
"Swimming pools and indoor games, too, will remain closed, while only five people will be allowed at religious ceremonies," he said.
Of late, Maharashtra has been witnessing a steady rise in COVID-19 cases.
The state reported 4,787 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, the highest one-day count in more than two months.
Among districts, Amravati reported 230 cases on Wednesday, a sharp rise from 82 infections registered on Tuesday.
A few other districts in the Vidarbha region have also registered a steady rise in COVID-19 cases in the recent weeks.
