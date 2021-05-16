Covid: Delhi registers 6,456 new cases, 262 deaths, positivity rate at 10%

The national capital recorded 6,456 fresh COVID-19 cases and 262 fatalities on Sunday while the positivity rate dropped to 10.40 per cent, the lowest since April 11, according to a Delhi government health bulletin.

This is the third consecutive day when Delhi has recorded less than 10,000 cases.

However, the smaller number of new cases was due to relatively fewer tests, 62,059, conducted on Saturday.

Delhi had reported 6,430 cases on Saturday, the lowest since April 7, with medical experts attributing the as the main factor behind the dip.

