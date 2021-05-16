Coronavirus: Remdesivir allocated till May 23 to States/UTs, says Gowda

-
ALSO READ
Substantial increase in remdesivir production, allotment to states: Gowda
States allocated 34.5 lakh vials of Remdesivir so far: Sadananda Gowda
Rajesh Tope seeks increase in Remdesivir production, reduction in price
HC asks Centre, AAP govt about scarcity of Remdesivir vials in Delhi
Remdesivir production adequate, export ban precautionary: Amit Shah
-
The Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers has made adequate allocation of Remdesivir injection till May 23 for the treatment of Covid patients, it said.
Considering the requirement of Remdesivir in every state and ensuring its adequate availability, Union Minister of Chemicals & Fertilisers D.V Sadananda Gowda on Sunday announced the allocation of Remdesivir and said substantial increase has been made in overall production and allocation of the drug, crucial in treatment of Covid patients.
In a letter to all States by Department of Pharmaceuticals and Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, it was mentioned that in continuation of the allocation plan of Remdesivir drug for the period -- April 21 to May 16, 2021 communicated by D.O on May 7 2021, an updated allocation plan valid for the period -- April 21 to May May 21, 2021 is prepared jointly by the Department of Pharmaceuticals and Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
The allotment has been made for the States/UTs and they have been asked to monitor proper distribution covering government and private hospitals as appropriate and in line with judicious use.
State governments/UTs have been advised to place adequate purchase orders with the marketing companies immediately, if they have not already done so, for the quantity that they want to purchase out of allocation for the State/UT as per supply chain in close coordination with liaison officers of the companies. The coordination with private distribution channel in the state could also be made.
--IANS
miz/skp/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU