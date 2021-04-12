Covid: 'Fool-proof lockdown plan in the works,' says Maharashtra minister

Maharashtra government is working on a fool-proof strategy to decide on what should be allowed and what should be restricted if a lockdown is imposed to break the chain of transmission of coronavirus infections.
"The state govt is making a fool-proof plan on what needs to be allowed and for how many days. This will give sufficient time to people if they want to move somewhere or come here, and prepare them mentally, ahead of lockdown," Minister Aslam Shaikh said on Monday as he hinted at the inevitable possibility of lockdown in the coming days.
"The Centre earns about 50 per cent of its revenue from Mumbai. To help our migrant workers and small-scale industrialists, we need its support. We request the Centre to provide a package, and further, we'll also contribute to it, " he further said.
"Due to rising cases in Mumbai as well as Maharashtra, 5,300 new beds, 3 new facilities to be brought in. 70 per cent of beds will have oxygen support while remaining to have ICU and ventilator. For upcoming festivals, strict SOPs will be followed," Shaikh said
Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday held a meeting with the coronavirus task force to assess the situation in the state. Health Minister Rajesh Tope, Directorate of Medical Education and Research Dr TP Lahane, Task force chief Dr Sanjay Oak and others attended the meeting via video conferencing.
The state has been witnessing an unrelenting spike, reporting more than 50,000 cases a day for the past few days. The daily infection count went as high as 60,000.
After meeting all-party leaders on Saturday, Thackeray, urged the party leaders and opposition to support whatever decision his government takes with public interest in mind. "The first priority will be given to saving lives. If this is a public health emergency, then the priority will be health of citizens and their lives," the Maharashtra chief minister had said.
He said planning was underway to to ensure that the daily wage earners, labourers and the working classes are not hit hard while imposing stricter measures.
