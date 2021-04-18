Covid: Govt asks states to prohibit supply of oxygen for industrial use

-
Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla on Sunday wrote to Chief Secretaries of all states, asking them to prohibit oxygen supply for industrial use, except the specified exempted industries, amid reports of acute shortages in hospitals.
As India reports massive spikes day after day during the second wave, hospitals and health systems are increasingly coming under pressure and many states are reporting shortages in medical infrastructure, particulary oxygen.
"Keeping in view the rapid surge in cases especially in high-burden states, empowered group has recommended to prohibit the supply of oxygen for industrial purposes with the exception of nine specified industries from April 22 and the union government has accepted the decision," Bhalla said in his letter to Chief Secretaries.
"I urge you to issue necessary instructions to all the authorities and ensure compliance of the decision. It will help in augmenting supply of medical oxygen and save precious lives," Bhalla said.
Earlier during the day, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that Delhi is facing an "acute shortage" of oxygen for coronavirus patients and alleged that the quota of the city has been diverted to other states.
"OXYGEN HAS BECOME AN EMERGENCY IN DEL," he tweeted on Sunday evening.
In a seperate letter to the states, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said that the requirement for medical oxygen is a critical component in the treatment of infected patients and that the recent surge has led to a manifold hike in demand on oxygen
"Department for Promotion of Industry & Internal Trade (DPIIT) has conveyed that demand for oxygen has already reached about 60 percent of the total daily production, and is expected to rise further," he said.
