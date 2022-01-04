Covid-19: Starbucks says US employees must get vaccine or test weekly

-
ALSO READ
Starbucks workers vote to join union at one store in New York's Buffalo
Starbucks eyes faster India expansion with new store formats
Starbucks brews brisk growth plans; seeks to upgrade customer experience
Korea: Shinsegae Group is negotiating to buy additional shares in Starbucks
Starbucks, Amazon open grab-and-go store in New York
-
Starbucks says its US workers must be fully vaccinated by Feb 9 or face a weekly COVID testing requirement.
The Seattle-based coffee giant said Monday it was acting in response to the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, which issued a vaccine-or-test requirement for companies with more than 100 employees in November.
The requirement, which has faced numerous court challenges, was upheld last month by a three-judge panel with the US Court of Appeals. The Supreme Court is scheduled to consider the requirement on Friday.
Starbucks is requiring its 228,000 US employees to disclose their vaccination status by Jan 10.
I recognise that partners have a wide spectrum of views on vaccinations, much like the rest of the country, Starbucks Chief Operating Officer John Culver said in a letter sent to employees in late December. My responsibility, and that of every leader, is to do whatever we can to help keep you safe and create the safest work environment possible.
Starbucks said full vaccination means two shots of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine or one shot of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
If a Starbucks employee chooses to test weekly instead, they must pay the cost of testing themselves and get tested a pharmacy, clinic or other testing site where someone is observing the test. Religious or medical accommodations will be considered, but to work in a store, employees must test weekly, the company said.
Employees who test positive will be able to use paid time to self-isolate. Starbucks said it is currently offering employees two instances of paid isolation time, both up to five days each.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU