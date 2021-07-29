Parts of Alaska under tsunami warning after 8.2-magnitude quake

-
ALSO READ
3.5 magnitude earthquake hits Bathinda district in Punjab; details awaited
Massive earthquake of 7.2 magnitude rocks Japan, tsunami warning issued
Strong undersea quake shakes central Indonesia; no tsunami warning
Strong 7.2 magnitude earthquake jolts New Zealand, tsunami warning issued
Earthquake of magnitude 3.5 hits Jammu and Kashmir's Gulmarg district
-
A massive earthquake measuring 8.2 on the Richter scale jolted Alaska and prompted authorities to issue tsunami warnings for parts of the state, according to the US Geological Survey.
The temblor occurred at around 10.15 p.m. on Wednesday night and was located 91 km east southeast of Perryville, said the USGS.
It added that at 46.7 km, the earthquake is considered shallow and there have been at least two strong aftershocks, including a preliminary magnitude 6.2 and magnitude 5.6.
According to the US National Tsunami Warning Center, a tsunami warning has been issued for South Alaska and the Alaska Peninsula, from Hinchinbrook Entrance to Unimak Pass; and for the Aleutian Islands, from Unimak Pass, to Samalga Pass.
Meanwhile, a tsunami warning has also been issued for Hawaii, said the National Weather Service Pacific Tsunami Warning Center.
--IANS
ksk/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU