Covid impact: Philippines extends travel ban on India until July 15

-
ALSO READ
Scheduled international passenger flights' suspension extended till Feb 28
Airports in North-East operating, expanding at full strength amid Covid-19
Covid: Four pvt airports can see 90% drop in op profit, says report
Covid resurgence to delay Indian airports' passenger recovery: Moody's
Boeing urges airlines to suspend use of some 777s after United incident
-
The Philippines has extended the travel ban for all inbound travellers from India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Nepal, Oman, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) until July 15, presidential spokesperson Harry Roque said on Tuesday.
"This is one of the proactive measures imposed to implement international border control because of the Covid-19 Delta variant," Roque said in a televised press conference.
The Philippines has detected the more transmissible Delta variants in the samples taken from 17 returning Filipinos, among whom a seafarer has died, the Department of Health of the Philippines said.
The Southeast Asian country initially imposed travel restrictions on India from April 29 amid the devastating second wave of the pandemic in the South Asian giant, reports Xinhua news agency.
It widened the ban to include travellers from Bangladesh, Nepal, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka from May 7.
It also banned international arrivals from Oman and the UAE from May 15 after overseas Filipino workers who flew in from these countries tested positive for the Delta variant first detected in India.
The Philippines has reported a total of 1,408,058 confirmed cases of Covid-19 as of Tuesday, with 24,557 deaths.
--IANS
ksk/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU