JUST IN
India to pitch for open access to research among G20 countries: PSA Sood
Covid infected people may experience genome structure changes: Study
Most of the narcotic drugs are shipped in Pakistan: Home Minister Amit Shah
Pro-Sterlite villagers come to Delhi, demand early hearing of case from SC
India commits to eradicating TB by 2025, way ahead of global time line
Govt nods to 45 companies/JVs operating in defence sector with foreign OEMs
Natural immune system process of humans could be used to treat TB: Study
Govt claims farmers received Rs 514 for Rs 100 paid in PMFBY crop insurance
PM Modi to launch mega event on April 9 to mark 50 years of Project Tiger
BJP's Biswa Bandhu Sen elected Tripura assembly Speaker, TMP skips voting
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » Coronavirus » News
Most of the narcotic drugs are shipped in Pakistan: Home Minister Amit Shah
icon-arrow-left
India to pitch for open access to research among G20 countries: PSA Sood
Business Standard

Covid infected people may experience genome structure changes: Study

In addition, the study published in the journal Nature Microbiology found that chemical modifications on chromatin were also altered by SARS-CoV-2

Topics
corona | Coronavirus | genes

IANS  |  New York 

Coronavirus, virus, DNA, research
Representative Image

People infected with SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Covid-19, may experience genome structure changes that not only may explain immunological symptoms after infection, but also potentially link to long Covid, according to a new study.

The genetic materials in the cells of the human body are stored in a structure called chromatin. Some viruses of other categories have been reported to hijack or change our chromatin so that they can successfully reproduce in our cells.

But SARS-CoV-2's effect on chromatin was not known.

"This particular finding is quite unique and has not been seen in other coronaviruses before.

"What we found here is a unique mechanism of SARS-CoV-2 that is associated with its severe impacts on human health." said Wenbo Li, Associate Professor in the Department of Biochemistry and Molecular Biology of the McGovern Medical School at University of Texas-Houston.

In this study, researchers used leading-edge methods and comprehensively characterised the chromatin architecture in human cells after a Covid-19 infection.

They found that many well-formed chromatin architectures of a normal cell become de-organised after infection.

For example, there is one type of chromatin architecture termed A/B compartments that can be analogous to the yin and yang portions of our chromatin.

"After SARS-CoV-2 infection, we found that the yin and yang portions of the chromatin lose their normal shapes and start to mix together. Such mixing may be a reason for some key genes to change in infected cells, including a crucial inflammation gene, interleukin-6, that can cause cytokine storm in severe Covid-19 patients," Li said.

In addition, the study published in the journal Nature Microbiology found that chemical modifications on chromatin were also altered by SARS-CoV-2.

"The changes of chemical modifications of chromatin were known to exert long-term effects on gene expression and phenotypes. Therefore, our finding may provide an unrealised new perspective to understand the viral impacts on host chromatin that can be associated with long Covid," added Xiaoyi Yuan, from the McGovern Medical School.

--IANS

rvt/vd

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on corona

First Published: Fri, March 24 2023. 17:16 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU