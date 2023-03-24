India records 1,249 new Covid-19 infections, active cases rise to 7,927

-
-
India logged 1,249 new coronavirus cases, while the active cases have increased to 7,927, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday.
The death toll has increased to 530,818 with one death each reported by Karnataka and Gujarat, the data updated at 8 am stated.
The daily positivity was recorded at 1.19 per cent while the weekly positivity was pegged at 1.14 per cent.
The Covid case tally was recorded at 4.47 crore (44,700,667).
The active cases now comprise 0.02 per cent of the total infections, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.79 per cent, the ministry said.
As many as 92.07 crore tests for detection of Covid have been conducted so far with 105,316 tests being conducted in the last 24 hours.
The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 44,161,922, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent.
According to the ministry's website, 220.65 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.
First Published: Fri, March 24 2023. 10:38 IST
