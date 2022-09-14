Covid may up risk of developing Alzheimer's disease among the older: Study

-
ALSO READ
Coronavirus infection may accelerate brain ageing, shows new study
US researchers get $1.6 mn grant to confirm link between Covid, dementia
Biden announces creation of new agency ARPA-H to reduce cancer deaths in US
Monkeypox may soon become entrenched as new STD in US after HIV: Experts
Yoga can help prevent ongoing cardiovascular epidemic, says experts
-
Older people who were infected with Covid-19 show a substantially higher risk -- as much as 50 per cent to 80 per cent higher than a control group -- of developing Alzheimer's disease within a year, warns a new study.
The study, published in the Journal of Alzheimer's Disease, indicated that people 65 and older who contracted Covid-19 were more prone to developing Alzheimer's disease in the year following their Covid-19 diagnosis. And the highest risk was observed in women at least 85 years old.
The findings showed that the risk for developing Alzheimer's disease in older people nearly doubled (0.35 per cent to 0.68 per cent) over a one-year period following infection with Covid-19.
"The factors that play into the development of Alzheimer's disease have been poorly understood, but two pieces considered important are prior infections, especially viral infections, and inflammation," said researcher Pamela Davis from the Case Western Reserve University.
"Since infection with SARS-CoV2 has been associated with central nervous system abnormalities including inflammation, we wanted to test whether, even in the short term, Covid-19 could lead to increased diagnoses," she added.
For the study, the team analysed the anonymous electronic health records of 6.2 million adults 65 and older in the US who received medical treatment between February 2020 and May 2021 and had no prior diagnosis of Alzheimer's disease.
They then divided this population into two groups: one composed of people who contracted Covid-19 during that period, and another with people with no documented cases of Covid-19.
More than 400,000 people were enrolled in the Covid-19 study group, while 5.8 million were in the non-infected group.
--IANS
vc/vd
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
First Published: Wed, September 14 2022. 19:27 IST