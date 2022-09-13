Delhi reports 118 new Covid cases, no deaths; active tally at 591

-
-
Delhi on Tuesday reported a rise in new Covid cases in the last 24 hours, at 118 against 63 the previous day, but there was no deaths, as per the government health bulletin.
Meanwhile, the Covid positivity rate has marginally dropped to 1.15 per cent. The number of active cases stands at 591 out of which 422 patients are being treated in home isolation.
With 146 patients recovering in the last 24 hours, the total number of recoveries has gone to 19,74,802, while Delhi's total caseload is 20,01,887 and the death toll in the city stands at 26,494.
The number of Covid containment zones stands at 91.
A total of 10,265 new tests -- 6,270 RT-PCR and 3,995 Rapid Antigen - were conducted in the last 24 hours, taking the total to 4,00,89,643 while 25,824 vaccines were administered - 1,480 first doses, 4,903 second doses, and 19,441 precaution doses.
The total number of cumulative beneficiaries vaccinated so far stands at 3,68,81,422, according to the health bulletin.
First Published: Tue, September 13 2022. 22:35 IST