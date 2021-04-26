Only way to address Covid-19 is global cooperation, mutual support: Expert

-
ALSO READ
Grandson of a poor farmer in India: US' new Surgeon General Vivek Murthy
Irdai slaps Rs 51 lakh fine on four insurers for violation of norms
US President-elect Biden hires Indian-American as Surgeon General: Report
Finmin asks PSU general insurers to cut flab, prune branch numbers: Sources
Star Health aims premium collection of Rs 10,000 cr in current fiscal
-
Indian-American physician Vivek Murthy, the 21st Surgeon General of the US on Sunday (local time) said that the only way to address a global COVID-19 pandemic is global cooperation and mutual support.
Confirming his above statement, Murthy announced that the US has taken steps to support India during its unprecedented second wave of COVID19 infections.
"Today, the US announced steps to support #India during its unprecedented wave of #COVID19 infections. It has been painful to watch the suffering and loss that so many have endured. The only way to address a global pandemic is global cooperation and mutual support," tweeted Murthy.
Earlier in the day, the US's National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan spoke on the phone today with India's National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, expressing deep sympathy for the people of India following the recent spike in COVID-19 cases.
Talking about, Sullivan and Doval meet he said that it was heart-breaking and horrifying toll of COVID-19 in India in recent days and added, "Today's statement outlines concrete steps being taken by the United States to help address the crisis. The uncontrolled spread of COVID-19 anywhere presents a threat to all nations."
To help treat COVID-19 patients and protect front-line health workers in India, the United States has identified supplies of therapeutics, rapid diagnostic test kits, ventilators, and Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) that will immediately be made available for India.
The United States also is pursuing options to provide oxygen generation and related supplies on an urgent basis.
The US Development Finance Corporation (DFC) is funding a substantial expansion of manufacturing capability for BioE, the vaccine manufacturer in India, enabling BioE to ramp up to produce at least 1 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccines by the end of 2022.
Additionally, the United States is deploying an expert team of public health advisors from the Center for Disease Control (CDC) and USAID to work in close collaboration with the US Embassy, India's health ministries, and India's Epidemic Intelligence Service staff. USAID will also quickly work with CDC to support and fast-track the mobilization of emergency resources available to India through the Global Fund.
Moreover, the two National Security Advisors agreed that the US and India would stay in close touch in the coming days.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU