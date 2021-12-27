Covid scare: Korean Air ordered to suspend flights to Hong Kong till Jan 8

Korean Air Lines, South Korea's national flag carrier, has been ordered to suspend to for two weeks due to infections found among its passengers aboard a plane that landed there last week.

Five passengers aboard the Korean Air flight tested positive for the right after they arrived at on Thursday, Yonhap news agency reported, citing the Hong Kong's health ministry.

The government has ordered a two-week suspension of Korean Air to its territory until January 8, citing its antivirus protocol.

The passengers were said to have submitted certificates that they were not infected with the virus before boarding the plane at Incheon International Airport, west of Seoul.

A Korean Air official said that the company has abided by all necessary virus-related procedures and will actively clarify its stance to Hong Kong authorities.

Korean Air runs to Hong Kong three times a week.

--IANS

int/shs

