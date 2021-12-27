Active participation needed in prevention of third Covid wave: J&K LG

-
-
Amid fears of a third Covid wave, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday said active participation of communities and healthcare workers is needed for prevention efforts.
He also urged NGOs and volunteers engaged in community service to come forward and complement the government's efforts in the fight against drug menace.
Sinha was speaking at a function after inaugurating the upgraded facility at the pediatric cancer ward and children's play area at the SMGS Hospital here.
The transformation of the pediatric cancer ward has been made possible by the Sparkle Women Club, a voluntary organisation dedicated to public service.
"We are building a strong well-developed public healthcare system that aims to ensure the highest possible level of health and well-being of people," the lieutenant governor (L-G) said.
He appealed for the active participation of communities and healthcare workers in prevention efforts amid fears of a third Covid wave.
The L-G underlined that the biggest example of selfless service can be witnessed across hospitals.
"In the last 20 months we have seen countless true heroes, hidden behind PPE kits and masks. They risked their own lives to save others, Sinha added.
"Our doctors, nurses, para-medical staff, ambulance drivers, ASHA, Anganwadi workers, sanitation and other frontline workers courageously fought against two waves of Covid pandemic and continue to do so. I salute their spirit of selfless service," he said.
The L-G said the last seven and half years have witnessed a revolution in the health sector of Jammu and Kashmir which was never seen in the last seven decades.
"The increased funding for the health sector of the Union Territory has resulted in substantial improvement in Jammu and Kashmir's health ranking," he added.
Sinha emphasised the role of civil society members in the Covid vaccination drive for 15 to 18 years age group commencing from January 3, and third dose for health care workers from January 10, as announced by the prime minister in his address to the nation.
Earlier, the L-Governor took a round of various wards of the hospital and also interacted with the children.
