Covid: Shops in Delhi selling non-essential goods to open on odd-even basis

In view of the violations of the odd-even formula for opening of shops dealing in nonessential items, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) Friday asked all district magistrates to number all shops under their jurisdictions by Saturday.
The authority also directed the district magistrates and officials to ensure that only one weekly market is allowed to open in a municipal zone following all Covid protocols.
The DDMA in its earlier order on December 28 had directed that shops and establishments dealing in nonessential goods and services, malls and weekly markets would be allowed to open on alternate days as per odd-even system depending on their numbers.
They are allowed to open from 10 am to 8 pm. Shops within mall too are allowed to open on the odd-even formula.
Further, the DDMA has permitted opening of just one authorised weekly market (with 50 percent ceiling on the number of vendors allowed at normal time) per day per zone in all three municipal corporations, New Delhi Municipal Council and the Delhi Cantonment Board areas
"It has been observed that the aforesaid instructions are not being properly followed by the shops, malls and weekly markets and (it has been) found that shops are open without following the odd-even system.
"Further, it is also observed that more than one weekly market per day per zone are functioning and no information of permitted weekly markets is available with DDMA and others for monitoring and enforcement," said the DDMA order.
The DDMA then directed all district magistrates to carry out the exercise of numbering of all shops under their jurisdictions within 24 hours through market associations and municipal corporations, and ensure that the shops and establishments are open strictly as per the odd-even system.
It also instructed the district magistrates to maintain documentary evidence in the form of photographs and videos of the exercise of numbering in each market.
The field functionaries should be instructed to monitor the same at ground level on a daily basis and shall ensure strict enforcement without fail, it said.
The district magistrates have also been directed to obtain the list of all permitted weekly markets in their respective jurisdictions from zonal deputy commissioner of municipal corporations, the NDMC secretary and the CEO of Delhi Cantonment Board and furnish it by Saturday.
It asked them to take all necessary steps to avoid overcrowding and ensure strict compliance to Covid-appropriate behaviour in markets, malls, restaurants, mandis, railway stations, bus stops and other such places.
