Gujarat CM holds meet to review preparedness to tackle Covid-19 situation

In light of the sudden rise in COVID-19 cases, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel chaired a high-level meeting on Friday to review the administration's preparedness to deal with the situation.
Municipal Commissioners of Ahmedabad, Surat, Vadodara, Rajkot and Gandhinagar cities along with collectors and district development officers of Anand, Bharuch, Navsari, Valsad and Kutch attended the meeting through video-conference, a government release said.
Chief principal secretary to the chief minister, K Kailashnathan, chief secretary Pankaj Kumar and ACS-Health Mukesh Kumar attended the meet in person, it stated.
As per the release, municipal commissioners and district collectors shared the latest details and data about the vaccination drive, tracing and tracking of cases, availability of beds and medicines and status of isolated patients in their respective districts.
For better response and coordination, the state government has already asked all the in-charge secretaries to reach their allotted districts, the chief secretary informed Patel during the meeting.
The chief minister urged city and district administrators to continuously monitor infected patients, both in home isolation and those admitted to hospitals, the release stated.
To increase people's immunity, the state government plans to provide an Ayurvedic powder mix (kadha) in cities and districts from January 10, it was stated.
Administrators have been directed to make sure that this Ayurvedic mix, to be taken with hot water, reaches the public, the release stated.
