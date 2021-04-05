Covid situation in neighbouring Maharashtra, K'taka being monitored: Goa CM

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant



on Monday said there was no immediate plan to impose lockdown or curfew here but the COVID-19 situation in the state and neighbouring ones was being monitored by his government.

He said the number of tests in the state had increased and asked people to adhere to COVID-19 norms strictly so that the outbreak can be tackled.

"There is no immediate plan to impose lockdown or curfew in We are monitoring the situation in and where COVID-19 cases are rising alarmingly," he told reporters.

Goa's COVID-19 tally stands at 59,068, of which the active caseload is 2,077.

