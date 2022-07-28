Covid-19: Over 30 students vaccinated with one syringe in MP, probe ordered

Over 30 students in Madhya Pradesh's Sagar district were administered Covid-19 jab with a single syringe, a sheer violation of "one needle-one syringe-only one time" protocol.

A vaccination camp for students was organised at Jain Public School on Wednesday, and a nursing student was deployed for inoculation.

When the vaccination was underway, father of a student noticed that the nursing student was not changing syringe and raised an alarm.

The nursing student defended himself stating that he has one syringe to vaccinate all students.

"I did what I was asked to do. The person who delivered the materials (vaccines and other kits) gave single syringe," said the nursing student.

Parents of all students who were vaccinated at the camp demanded action against the guilty.

An First Information Report (FIR) was registered for negligence and violating the Central government's 'one needle, one syringe', only one time pledge.

An inquiry was initiated against Dr Rakesh Roshan, the District Immunisation Officer who was in-charge of sending the vaccination team.

"We have also informed the health department of the state government. Meanwhile, we have started taking samples of all students who were given vaccinated at the camp. Strict action would be taken against whoever will be found responsible of violating norms," said a district medical officer.

