JUST IN

Curfew in 2 Rajasthan villages after protesting locals clash with police
Army rescues four youth trapped in J-K's Poonch river flash flood
ITR 2021-22: What do you lose if you file a belated income tax return?
Air India may have to install radio filters to safeguard from 5G threat
Raj, Goa and Gujarat lead in placing govt trained solar panel technicians
Gujarat hooch tragedy: 2 SPs transferred, 6 police officers suspended
Insult to Odisha daughter: Chaos in state assembly over Rashtrapatni remark
Maharashtra: Thane records 141 new Covid-19 cases; active tally over 800
'No impact on flight operations': SpiceJet after DGCA curtails 50% flights
India has potential to produce 9.7 million tonnes of seaweed: ICAR-CMFRI
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » Coronavirus » News

BJP youth leader murder: Over 15 detained for interrogation, says ADGP

Business Standard

Covid-19: Over 30 students vaccinated with one syringe in MP, probe ordered

Over 30 students in Madhya Pradesh's Sagar district were administered Covid-19 jab with a single syringe, a sheer violation of "one needle-one syringe-only one time" protocol.

Topics
Madhya Pradesh | Coronavirus Vaccine

IANS  |  Bhopal 
vaccine
A health worker inoculates a woman with a Covid-19 booster dose at a private hospital in New Delhi | Photo: PTI

Over 30 students in Madhya Pradesh's Sagar district were administered Covid-19 jab with a single syringe, a sheer violation of "one needle-one syringe-only one time" protocol.

A vaccination camp for students was organised at Jain Public School on Wednesday, and a nursing student was deployed for inoculation.

When the vaccination was underway, father of a student noticed that the nursing student was not changing syringe and raised an alarm.

The nursing student defended himself stating that he has one syringe to vaccinate all students.

"I did what I was asked to do. The person who delivered the materials (vaccines and other kits) gave single syringe," said the nursing student.

Parents of all students who were vaccinated at the camp demanded action against the guilty.

An First Information Report (FIR) was registered for negligence and violating the Central government's 'one needle, one syringe', only one time pledge.

An inquiry was initiated against Dr Rakesh Roshan, the District Immunisation Officer who was in-charge of sending the vaccination team.

"We have also informed the health department of the state government. Meanwhile, we have started taking samples of all students who were given vaccinated at the camp. Strict action would be taken against whoever will be found responsible of violating norms," said a district medical officer.

--IANS

pd/svn/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Read our full coverage on Madhya Pradesh

First Published: Thu, July 28 2022. 15:11 IST

`