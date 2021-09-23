Covid: Talks on to make ZyCoV-D part of inoculation programme, says govt

-
Preparations are on to make Zydus Cadila's COVID-19 DNA vaccine available to people and although the price is a "clear issue", a decision will be taken soon to make it a part of the country's vaccination programme, the government said on Thursday.
Responding to a question at a press conference, NITI Aayog Member (Health) Dr V K Paul said to bring Zydus Cadila's DNA vaccine in practical shape and implementation, preparations are going on and repeated discussions have been held.
"The price is also a clear issue. Talks are going on and a decision will soon be taken. With full preparation, it will become a part of the country's national vaccination programme. We are looking forward to receiving recommendations of the NTAGI on the beneficiary or target group to which the vaccine has to be given. The work is in progress and you will hear more about this in the times to come," he said.
Paul also said the Covaxin results for children's vaccines are in final phases and expected soon. The results will be submitted to the drug regulator. Then the subject expert committee will look into it and once the regulator gives its approval, it can be used, he added.
Zydus Cadila's indigenously-developed needle-free COVID-19 vaccine ZyCoV-D received the Emergency Use Authorisation from the Drugs Controller General of India last month and will be administered to those aged 12 years and above.
With the Emergency Use Authorisation (EUA), ZyCoV-D became the first vaccine to be administered to those in the age group of 12-18 years in the country.
