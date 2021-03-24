Covid: Two states, Maharashtra and Punjab, are of grave concern, says govt

-
ALSO READ
Coronavirus LIVE: Global coronavirus cases exceed 50 mn after 30-day spike
Coronavirus LIVE: Punjab reports 2,319 new Covid-19 positive cases in a day
Coronavirus LIVE: Kerala reports 6,316 fresh Covid-19 positive cases
Coronavirus LIVE: Maharashtra's tally at 1.4 mn, Andhra breaches 700k-mark
Coronavirus LIVE: Govt mulling emergency authorisation of vaccine
-
In the wake of a surge in coronavirus cases, two states are of grave concern, said a health ministry official on Wednesday.
"Two states are of grave concern, that have shown a recent surge in cases - Maharashtra, that reported more than 28,000 cases in the last 24 hours and Punjab, that is reporting huge number of cases in proportion to its population," Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan at a media briefing in New Delhi.
Besides them, Gujarat and MP are of concern too. Gujarat has been reporting around 1,700 cases on a daily basis and Madhya Pradesh has been witnessing around 1,500 cases a day. Most cases in Gujarat are concentrated in Surat, Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Rajkot and Bhavnagar, while those in MP are concentrated in Bhopal, Indore, Jabalpur, Ujjain and Betul.
The top 10 districts where maximum number of active cases are concentrated are in Pune, Nagpur, Mumbai, Thane, Nashik, Aurangabad, Bengaluru Urban, Nanded, Jalgaon and Akola. Nine districts from Maharashtra and one from Karnataka, Bhushan added.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU