Covid: Two states, Maharashtra and Punjab, are of grave concern, says govt

In the wake of a surge in coronavirus cases, two states are of grave concern, said a health ministry official on Wednesday.

"Two states are of grave concern, that have shown a recent surge in cases - Maharashtra, that reported more than 28,000 cases in the last 24 hours and Punjab, that is reporting huge number of cases in proportion to its population," Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan at a media briefing in New Delhi.



Besides them, Gujarat and MP are of concern too. Gujarat has been reporting around 1,700 cases on a daily basis and Madhya Pradesh has been witnessing around 1,500 cases a day. Most cases in Gujarat are concentrated in Surat, Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Rajkot and Bhavnagar, while those in MP are concentrated in Bhopal, Indore, Jabalpur, Ujjain and Betul.

The top 10 districts where maximum number of active cases are concentrated are in Pune, Nagpur, Mumbai, Thane, Nashik, Aurangabad, Bengaluru Urban, Nanded, Jalgaon and Akola. Nine districts from and one from Karnataka, Bhushan added.