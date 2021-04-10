Covid: UP sees biggest 1-day spike of 12,787 cases; over 4,000 in Lucknow

With 48 fresh deaths, the fatality count in Uttar Pradesh climbed to 9,085 as 12,787 new cases took the state's infection numbers to 6,76,739, according to a government statement.

Twenty-three deaths were reported from state capital Lucknow, followed by six in Kanpur, two each in Varanasi, Allahabad, Muzaffarnagarar and Kushinagar and one each in Moradabad, Ballia, Ayodhya, Mathura, Rae Bareli, Rampur, Gonda, Sonbhadra, Farrukhabad, Banda and Pilibhit, the statement said.

Of the 12,787 fresh COVID-19 cases; 4,059 were reported from Lucknow, followed by 1,460 from Allahabad, 983 from Varanasi, 706 from Kanpur, the statement said.

So far, 6,08,853 patients have recovered from the disease.

The count of active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 58,801, the statement said.

