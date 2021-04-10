87% new Covid deaths from 10 states, Maharashtra has most casualties

Amid a rersurgence of the Covid-19 pandemic, ten states in the country account for 86.78 per cent of the new deaths with Maharashtra recording maximum 301 casualties followed by 91 daily deaths in Chhattisgarh.

The information came when daily deaths continue to show an upward trend with 794 fatalities due to the viral disease in the last 24 hours across the country. A total of 1,68,436 people have so far died due to the pandemic.

Data for the last 24 hours shared by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHF) shows Punjab at the third rank with 56 deaths followed by Karnataka (46), Gujarat (42), Delhi (39), Uttar Pradesh (36), Rajasthan (32) and both Tamil Nadu and Madhya Pradesh reported 23 each.

However, 12 states and Union Territories (UTs) have not reported any Covid-19 deaths in the last 24 hours. These are Puducherry, Ladakh, D&D & D&N, Nagaland, Tripura, Meghalaya, Sikkim, Mizoram, Manipur, Lakshadweep, Andoman and Nicobar Islands and Arunachal Pradesh.

Ten states including Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and Rajasthan have shown a rise in the Covid daily new cases and account for 82.82 per cent of to the total new cases reported in the country.

With a record 1,45,384 fresh cases, India's Covid-19 tally has climbed to 1,32,05,926,

Maharashtra has reported the highest daily new cases at 58,993. It is followed by Chhattisgarh with 11,447 while Uttar Pradesh reported 9,587 new cases, Karnataka (7,955), Tamil Nadu (5,441), Kerala (5,063), Madhya Pradeesh (4,882), Gujarat (4,541) and Rajasthan (3,970).

With an alarming rise in cases, India's total active caseload has reached 10,46,631 that comprises 7.93 per cent of the country's total positive cases -- noted after around six-and-a-half months. A net incline of 67,023 cases recorded from the total active caseload in the last 24 hours.

Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh and Kerala cumulatively account for 72.23 per cent of India's total active cases. Maharashtra alone accounts for 51.23 per cent of the total active caseload of the country.

Ten districts account for 45.65 per cent of the total active cases in the country with Pune reporting 9.56 per cent, Mumbai (8.41 per cent), Thane (6.45 per cent), Nagpur (6.02 per cent), Bengaluru Urban (4.06 per cent), Nasik (3.44 per cent), Delhi (2.54 per cent), Raipur (1.78 per cent), Durg (1.76 per cent) and Aurangabad (1.62 per cent).

Meanwhile, India's cumulative recoveries stand at 1,19,90,859 on Saturday. The national recovery rate is 90.80 per cent. A total of 77,567 recoveries were registered in the last 24 hours.

