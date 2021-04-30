Covid vaccination: Centre says over 10 mn doses still available with states

More than one crore COVID-19 vaccine doses are still available with the statesand UTs which will receive an additional nearly20 lakh doses within the next 3 days, the Union Health Ministry said on Friday.

TheGovernment of India has so far provided nearly 16.33 crore vaccine doses (16,33,85,030) to states and UTs free of cost.

Of this, the total consumption including wastage is 15,33,56,503 doses, the ministry said.

"More than one crore COVID vaccine doses (1,00,28,527) are still available with the states and UTs to be administered.Nearly 20 lakh (19,81,110) vaccine doses will be received in addition by the States/UTs within the next 3 days," it said.

Vaccination is a crucial pillar of the five point strategy of the government of India to fight the pandemic including test, track, treat and COVID appropriate behaviour.

