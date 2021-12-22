Covid vaccine booster dose a must, says expert amid Omicron scare

-
Amid the emergence of the Omicron variant of coronavirus, a Delhi-based doctor said that a booster dose of COVID vaccine is a must as the protection cover of two doses declines over three to six months.
Speaking to ANI, Dr S K Sarin, Director, ILBS Hospital, Delhi said, "In my opinion, a booster dose is a must. When you have two doses of any vaccine, your protection level, especially after three to six months goes down. If you have a third dose or a booster, then the chance of having a severe infection, hospitalisation reduces."
"We have to consider this in the context of the Omicron in India. I think healthcare workers, frontline workers and people with some comorbidities must get a booster shot. I believe the government must be thinking about it," Dr Sarin added.
Meanwhile, India reported 6,317 fresh COVID-19 cases and 318 deaths in the last 24 hours, informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Wednesday.
The country's active caseload currently stands at 78,190, the lowest in 575 days.
With 6,906 new recoveries reported across the country in the last 24 hours, the total recoveries mounted to 3,42,01,966. The new fatalities pushed the COVID death toll to 4,78,325.
According to the Ministry, 213 cases of Omicron variant of coronavirus have been reported in the country so far. Out of this, Delhi topped the list with 57 confirmed cases followed by Maharashtra (54 cases) and Telangana (24 cases).
With the administration of 57,05,039 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 138.96 crore.
