Covid vaccine: Health workers to get booster dose from Monday in Rajasthan

-
ALSO READ
People may need another booster dose in fall of 2022: Moderna CEO Bancel
No Covid death in Rajasthan; 20 fresh cases push tally to 953,542
Covid-19 vaccine booster dose effective against Omicron, finds UK study
Online appointment for precaution dose of Covid vaccine starts on CoWIN
Trump reveals he got Covid-19 vaccine booster shot; crowd boos him
-
More than 24 lakh people will be given the booster dose of coronavirus vaccine from Monday, an official said here on Sunday.
The number includes health workers,and people with comorbidities (suffering from many diseases) and above 60 years of age.
Principal Secretary (Medical Education) Vaibhav Galriya said that the precautionary dose can be given on the completion of nine months from the date of the second dose.
He said the vaccine will be the one administered to them previously.
Their vaccination certificate will also be updated after the they are given the booster dose.
Galriya said the number of beneficiaries in this category is about 24.15 lakh, which includes 5.17 lakh health workers and 6.48 lakh frontline workers.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU