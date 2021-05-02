Covishield production in full swing in Pune, says Serum's Adar Poonawalla

Adar Poonawalla, CEO of Serum Institute of India (SII) on Saturday night said that the production of COVID-19 vaccine Covishield is in full swing in Pune.

The SII CEO also held a meeting with his partners and stakeholders in the UK.

"Had an excellent meeting with all our partners & stakeholders in the UK. Meanwhile, pleased to state that COVISHIELD's production is in full swing in Pune. I look forward to reviewing operations upon my return in a few days," tweeted Poonawalla.

In a major move, SII had reduced the price of its COVID-19 vaccine 'Covishield' from Rs 400 to Rs 300 per dose for states on Wednesday.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Wednesday also provided Poonawalla with Y category security across the country by the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).

Earlier this month, Adar Poonawalla had asked the government for financial assistance to ramp up vaccine production.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)