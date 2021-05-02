Covishield production in full swing in Pune, says Serum's Adar Poonawalla

-
Adar Poonawalla, CEO of Serum Institute of India (SII) on Saturday night said that the production of COVID-19 vaccine Covishield is in full swing in Pune.
The SII CEO also held a meeting with his partners and stakeholders in the UK.
"Had an excellent meeting with all our partners & stakeholders in the UK. Meanwhile, pleased to state that COVISHIELD's production is in full swing in Pune. I look forward to reviewing operations upon my return in a few days," tweeted Poonawalla.
In a major move, SII had reduced the price of its COVID-19 vaccine 'Covishield' from Rs 400 to Rs 300 per dose for states on Wednesday.
The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Wednesday also provided Poonawalla with Y category security across the country by the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).
Earlier this month, Adar Poonawalla had asked the government for financial assistance to ramp up vaccine production.
