Covishield vaccine being procured by govt at Rs 210 per dose: MoS Health

The Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine Covishield, manufactured by the Serum Institute of India, is being procured by the government at a lower price of Rs 210 per dose, the Lok Sabha was told on Friday.
Minister of State for Health Ashwini Choubey was responding to a question on whether the government is aware that the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine is being sold to European Union nations at comparatively lower price that to India.
As per available information, the price of Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine across the world is in the range of about USD 4 to USD 5.25. For COVAX AMC facility that pools the demand and supplies for 191 participating countries, including European Union nations, the price is USD 3 per dose to USD 3.15 per dose, which is largely on account of advance payment done to the vaccine manufacturer, much before their vaccine completed clinical trial and obtained licensure from the regulator, he said.
"The Covishield vaccine (Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine) by the Serum Institute of India is being procured by Govt. of India at a lower price of INR 210 which is around USD 2.7 per dose," Choubey said in a written reply.
