Covid-19: Colleges, universities to re-open from Feb 15 in UP

-
ALSO READ
UGC declares 24 universities as fake; maximum from UP followed by Delhi
UP Police and Forensic Science University to come up in Lucknow: Govt
Final year university exams to be held by Sept end: Haryana CMO
NEP 2020 to be implemented in Himachal Pradesh with immediate effect
Final year exams, results in Madhya Pradesh before Sept 30: State official
-
All degree colleges, state, private universities and other educational institutions of higher learning across Uttar Pradesh will re-open in Uttar Pradesh from February 15 while adhering to COVID-19 guidelines, said an official communication on Friday.
According to the communication letter between officials of higher education, it will be mandatory for all teachers and students to wear face masks. Along with this, social distancing will be followed by students sitting at a distance of six feet. All the institutes have to ensure sanitation and thermal scanning.
"All universities, degree colleges and other educational institutions of higher learning across the state will function normally from February 15. These institutions were reopened with restrictions on November 23, 2020," reads the letter (dated February 12) of Special Secretary of Higher Education Department Abdul Samad sent to the Vice-Chancellors and Directors of Higher Education of all the private and state universities of Uttar Pradesh.
The Higher Education Department has asked the educational institutions to fully sanitized the campus before re-opening.
If a student, teacher or employee has symptoms of cough, cold or fever, they should be sent back home giving first aid. If symptoms of COVID-19 develop in students or staff, immediate testing should be done and results should be recorded, it said.
The educational authorities have been asked to take COVID-19 prevention measures while conducting the classes.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU