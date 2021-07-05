Covishield vaccine out of stock at Pune vaccination centres amid shortage

-
Amid a shortage of COVID-19 vaccines in the state, the Pune mayor on Sunday said that the Covishield will not be available at any vaccination centre under the jurisdiction of Pune Municipal Corporation today.
However, Covaxin will be available at six centres with 200 doses each.
Earlier on Thursday, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) had suspended the vaccination drive in Mumbai due to a shortage of stocks.
Earlier, in the month of April and May, the vaccination drive was frequently suspended due to the shortage of vaccines.
However, Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on Thursday informed that a total of 12 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccines will be made available in July to the country and urged state leaders to not create panic.
He said that states have already been informed in advance about COVID-19 vaccine supplies for July.
India has administered around 35.12 crore vaccine doses so far under the ongoing nationwide vaccination drive.
