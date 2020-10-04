Crime against women increased in Rajasthan under Congress: State BJP chief

-
ALSO READ
Gehlot 'villain' of current political crisis: Rajasthan BJP chief
Rajasthan BJP chief alleges financial mismanagement by state govt
Cong leaders detained by police while trying to march towards LG office
Rajasthan crisis: Congress grounds Sachin Pilot; Cabinet meeting today
Rajya Sabha polls: Rajasthan BJP MLAs to be shifted to hotel for workshop
-
Hitting out at the ruling Congress over law and order, Rajasthan BJP chief Satish Poonia on Saturday alleged that the rate of crime against women has increased in the state.
He said the party will stage a 'Halla Bol' protest at the district headquarters on October 5 and seek the governor's intervention on the matter.
"The rate of crime against women has increased. Rajasthan is becoming a centre of atrocities against Dalit women," Poonia said in a statement here.
"As per the NCRB data, Rajasthan is on top in rape cases. This is an alarming situation which reflects the fact that the chief minister has failed in controlling the crime graph," he added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU