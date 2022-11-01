JUST IN
Covid-19 pandemic caused lack of communication skills in babies: Research
Ex-Hockey coach restrained from publishing players' confidential details

In her appeal, Kaur alleged that the book contains some confidential information that was shared by her with Marijne in confidence when he was the coach

Sjoerd Marijne | Indian Hockey Team | Women's hockey world cup

IANS  |  New Delhi 

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday temporarily restrained Sjoerd Marijne, former coach of the Indian Women's hockey team and book company HarperCollins from publishing confidential details about players in the Dutchman's new book.

"..till the next date of hearing, an ad interim injunction is passed restraining the defendants from publishing the book containing portions (of confidential information of women players)" Justice Amit Bansal ordered while posting the matter for the November 18 hearing.

The court was dealing with a plea moved by Hockey India against Marijne and HarperCollins Publishers India Private Limited over the alleged violation of the code of conduct in the memoir authored by the dutch tactician titled "Will Power: The Inside Story of the Incredible Turnaround in Indian Women's Hockey" which is not yet launched.

During the hearing, Justice Bansal relied on a September 19 order, in which the court heard the appeal of woman hockey player Gurjit Kaur who challenged the release of the book.

In her appeal, Kaur alleged that the book contains some confidential information that was shared by her with Marijne in confidence when he was the coach.

The player pointed out that publishing those details on her medical condition will breach her right to privacy as well.

Dutch tactician Marijne played a key role in guiding the Rani Rampal-led Indian women's hockey team to a historic fourth-place finish at the Tokyo Olympics 2020.

First Published: Tue, November 01 2022. 17:46 IST

