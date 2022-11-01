JUST IN
Electricity dept in full preparedness to meet NE monsoon: TN Minister
Massacre of tribals in Mangarh more gruesome than Jallianwala: Gujarat CM
Stubble burning cases in Haryana not even 10% of Punjab's: CM Khattar
PM Modi asks state govts to prepare roadmap to develop Mangarh Dham
L&T fined Rs 5 lakh for violating ban on construction work: Gopal Rai
Andhra cadre IAS Giridhar Aramane takes charge as new defence secretary
Over 75 planes of Indian carriers grounded due to engine issues: Report
Number of warehouse registrations on rise, outreach improving: WDRA
Centre to hold meeting on Nov 10 to discuss payment of dues to RInfra
Kerala court sentences man to cumulative 48-year jail term for raping minor
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National
Massacre of tribals in Mangarh more gruesome than Jallianwala: Gujarat CM
Business Standard

Electricity dept in full preparedness to meet NE monsoon: TN Minister

All preventive measures have been taken in the State to meet the North East Monsoon challenges, Tamil Nadu Electricity Minister V Senthil Balaji said

Topics
Tamil Nadu | Indian monsoon

Press Trust of India  |  Coimbatore (TN) 

Chennai, heavy rainfall in Chennai

All preventive measures have been taken in the State to meet the North East Monsoon challenges, Tamil Nadu Electricity Minister V Senthil Balaji said on Tuesday.

A total of 1.5 lakh electricity board staff are in preparedness and special officers have been appointed 24X7 to monitor during rains, the minister told reporters here.

Senthil Balaji, who was here to participate in the ward committee and area sabha meet as part of celebrating local bodies day, said the grievances of the public will be accepted as petitions and would find solution as soon as possible, since such meetings are being held at 846 places in 100 wards in the city.

In the last one-and-half years rule of DMK, Rs 211 crore worth road projects were started and some are in completion stage and others are in progress, he said adding that an additional Rs 200 crore was allotted for the works.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Tamil Nadu

First Published: Tue, November 01 2022. 17:19 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.