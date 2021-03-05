CRPF apprehends 8 Naxal couriers with electric detonators in Telangana

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has apprehended eight Naxal couriers with 350 electric detonators, nine liquid gelatin stick wires in the Bhadradri Kothagudem district of Telangana.

The troops apprehended the Naxal couriers at around 11 am on Thursday during a regular vehicle checking duty.

"350 electric detonators, nine liquid gelatin stick wires, a motorcycle and cash were recovered from their possession," said a official.

Further investigation is underway.

