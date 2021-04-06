CRPF receives threat mail naming Home Minister Amit Shah, UP CM Adityanath

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) in Mumbai received a threat mail a few days ago naming Union Home Minister and UP CM Yogi and the security force has informed the agencies concerned, said sources.

"We have forwarded the email to the concerned agencies of Maharashtra and the Centre. They are working on it and we will work as per their instructions," said Kuldiep Singh, DGP regarding the threat mail on Tuesday.

