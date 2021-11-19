Cruise drugs case: Aryan Khan marks his weekly presence at NCB office

-
ALSO READ
Drugs case: Aryan Khan appears before NCB to mark his weekly presence
Aryan Khan drugs case: Byju's temporarily halts ads featuring SRK
PIL in Bombay HC to restrain Nawab Malik from making comments against NCB
Former AG Mukul Rohatgi to represent Aryan Khan in Bombay High Court
Top headlines: Aryan Khan gets bail; dues to Air India put at Rs 600 crore
-
Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan, on Friday appeared before the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) officials here in connection with cruise drugs case to mark his weekly presence there as instructed by the high court, sources said.
Aryan Khan arrived at the NCB office located in Ballard Estate area of south Mumbai around 1.30 pm and left within 10 minutes, they said.
This is Aryan's third weekly appearance before the anti-drugs agency in connection with the case.
Last week, after marking his presence at the NCB office, Aryan Khan had also appeared before the agency's SIT from Delhi, which is now probing the case, the sources said.
The 23-year-old son of the Bollywood superstar was arrested by the NCB on October 3 following a raid on the cruise ship off the Mumbai coast. The central agency had booked him under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act for possession, consumption, sale/purchase of banned drugs and conspiracy and abetment.
He was granted bail by the Bombay High Court on October 28.
The HC had imposed 14 bail conditions on him and his co-accused in the case, Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha, who were also granted bail. In the five-page order, the HC said the trio will have to surrender their passports before the NDPS court and shall not leave India without taking permission from the special court and will have to attend the NCB office each Friday between 11 am and 2 pm to mark their presence.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU