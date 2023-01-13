JUST IN
Business Standard

Tirumala Balaji temple nets over Rs 1,450 cr as hundi collection in 2022

According to Dharma Reddy Executive Officer of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), as many as 2.37 crore devotes visited the temple last year

Press Trust of India  |  Tirupati (AP) 

Tirumala
The shrine received Rs 833.41 crore as Hundi Collection and the number of devotees visited stood at 1.04 crore in 2021

The Lord Venkateswara swamy shrine on the Tirumala hills here, considered as the world's richest Hindu temple, has earned over Rs 1,450 crore in 2022 by way of offering (hundi collections) from devotees.

According to Dharma Reddy Executive Officer of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), as many as 2.37 crore devotes visited the temple last year.

The shrine received Rs 833.41 crore as Hundi Collection and the number of devotees visited stood at 1.04 crore in 2021.

2.37 crore devotees visited the shrine in 2022. Hundi collections were at Rs 1,450.50 crore, Reddy told media persons in a press conference.

A senior official of the temple administration told PTI that the figures are not comparable as most part of the 2021 and beginning of 2022 were under COVID-19 restrictions.

The TTD official figures state that in December alone, the TTD got Rs 129.37 crore towards Hundi collections and the number of devotees who visited the Lord Balaji temple stood at Rs 20.25 lakh.

Till January 11 this year, over six lakh devotes visited the temple and offered Rs 39.40 crore in the Srivari Hundi.

The TTD sold 11.54 lakh Laddu Prasadam in 2022 as against 5.96 lakh in the previous year.

First Published: Fri, January 13 2023. 23:46 IST

